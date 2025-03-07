Investing in Skills is Key to Our Success in Rural Wales

As we celebrate 35 years of Radnor Hills, it’s clear how central our location in rural Powys has been to our success. Nestled in one of the most beautiful parts of Wales, we’ve built a thriving business producing a wide range of soft drinks. However, being based here also brings its challenges, particularly when it comes to recruiting and retaining skilled people.

Powys is Wales’ largest county, with towns and communities spread far and wide. For us, this means not only encouraging people from the local area to see the value in building long-term careers at Radnor Hills but also persuading those further afield to bring their expertise here. It’s a two-pronged challenge, but it’s one we approach with determination and creativity.

We’ve worked hard to demonstrate that a career in food and drink manufacturing can be dynamic and rewarding. Many of our team members, myself included, started in one role and developed their careers within the company. I began in the warehouse and now lead our marketing team. Stories like mine are not unique at Radnor Hills – they are part of our culture.

To inspire the next generation, we engage with schools, colleges, and universities. Through site visits, presentations, and video content, we highlight the breadth of opportunities available in our sector. It’s about showing young people that food and drink manufacturing is not only a viable career choice but also one that can offer progression and fulfilment.

At the same time, we strive to attract experienced professionals who can bring fresh perspectives and skills to our business. Collaboration and a willingness to learn are qualities we value highly.

One of our key partnerships is with Food and Drink Skills Wales, a Welsh Government-funded programme which has been instrumental in supporting our efforts to upskill our team. For example, labelling regulations in the food and drink sector are constantly changing. From compliance with Natasha’s Law to adapting to nutritional labelling updates, staying ahead of these changes is both a legal obligation and a responsibility to our customers.

With the support of Food and Drink Skills Wales, we’ve been able to access funding and expert guidance to ensure our team is equipped to handle these complexities. Whether it’s upskilling a long-standing employee or bringing new hires up to speed, their tailored courses and resources save us time and provide invaluable insight.

The pace of change in food and drink manufacturing means that skills development isn’t a one-off exercise. It requires continuous investment. For us, this means ensuring that everyone in our team, from marketing to product innovation, has the tools and knowledge to keep pace with the sector’s rapid evolution.

Of course, skills are just one piece of the puzzle. The industry faces broader challenges, such as attracting talent to rural areas and addressing sector-wide shortages in areas like engineering. But with the right partnerships, an open-minded approach, and a commitment to developing talent, we believe these challenges can be overcome.

At Radnor Hills, we know that our success is built on the strength of our people. By investing in skills and embracing collaboration, we’re not just ensuring our future – we’re contributing to the long-term success of food and drink manufacturing in Wales. And that’s something we can all celebrate.