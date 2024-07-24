Pembrokeshire Creamery Launches Blas y Tir Welsh Milk Brand

Pembrokeshire Creamery has launched its own range of Welsh milk under the Blas y Tir brand.

As the only BRCGS-accredited liquid milk facility in Wales, it is exclusively producing 100% authentic Welsh milk for retailers in Wales – milk from Welsh cows, fed on Welsh pasture then processed and bottled in Pembrokeshire.

The Blas y Tir (Welsh for ‘Taste of the Land’) brand is owned by sister business Puffin Produce under which it supplies Welsh produce, such as Pembrokeshire Earlies PGI and Welsh Leeks PGI grown by local farmers and packed in Wales.

The new Blas y Tir Welsh milk will be available in 2 litre, 1 litre and 1 pint bottles with options for skimmed, semi-skimmed and whole milk for sale in supermarkets throughout Wales. Pembrokeshire Creamery is in discussion with a number of retailers and hopes to see Blas y Tir Welsh milk on supermarket shelves from September this year.

The bottle design reflects the strong connection to Wales and the Welsh landscape, featuring cows grazing on coastal pastures, the Red Dragon flag and ‘Llaeth Cymraeg’, Welsh Milk in Welsh.

Huw Thomas, CEO of Pembrokeshire Creamery and Puffin Produce said:

“We are proud to be extending our Blas y Tir brand to another grocery staple, giving consumers in Wales the opportunity to support Welsh farmers and producers. We know from experience with the Blas y Tir brand, that shoppers in Wales are much more likely to put a product in their basket if it has a clear, authentic Welsh provenance. “Since we opened Pembrokeshire Creamery, Welsh milk is now being produced here in Wales for Welsh supermarkets, instead of being sent over the border to be processed, offering customers a more sustainable option which is authentically 100% Welsh. “The launch of Blas y Tir is the latest step in our mission to deliver sustainably sourced Welsh milk to supermarket shoppers in Wales, while also offering a fair and transparent price to farmers.”

Pembrokeshire Creamery launched the new Welsh milk to consumers and retailers at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show, one of the largest events of its kind in Europe.

Commenting on the launch at the Show, Huw Irranca-Davies, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, said:

“I am proud to see another great product from Wales being launched under a strong Welsh brand today. The new Pembrokeshire Creamery, supported by Welsh Government Rural Development investment, provides Welsh consumers with another great opportunity to support Welsh farmers and farming communities every time they visit the supermarket. “This is further evidence of the innovation in production and sustainability which the Welsh Government supports throughout our Food and Drink industry, alongside the creation of strong Welsh brands which appeal to retailers and resonate with consumers in Wales and throughout the world.”

Pembrokeshire Creamery started production in May 2024, with the creation of around 80 new jobs. Currently it has the capacity to bottle more than a million litres of milk a week and, with additional investment already planned, it will be able to increase production to two million litres of milk a week in the future.

Around £20 million has been invested in the new state-of-the-art creamery. The development of Pembrokeshire Creamery was supported by the Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council with the development of the Pembrokeshire Food Park site and with additional funding from Welsh Government grants and HSBC.