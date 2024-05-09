Construction Giant and Contractors Join Forces to Offer Careers Experience

A construction giant joined forces with carpentry contractors to give school pupils some hands-on careers learning.

Kier worked with Careers Wales to construct an outdoor learning space for the pupils of Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bryn Tawe in Swansea.

A total of 43 pupils worked with the Kier team as well as with contractors Ian Williams Carpentry and HD Carpentry.

The pupils were given a full health and safety induction before setting to work on building the outdoor space. They followed plans and drawings and carried out basic civil engineering checks along with initial groundworks, carpentry and paving jobs.

Pupils were also able to learn more about roles within the construction industry and develop skills such as communication and problem solving.

Harley Beavan, a Year 10 pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bryn Tawe, said: “It’s good because it’s something different to other schools. I appreciate the chance to get these opportunities.”

Year 10 pupil, Harvey Green, added: “This is something that can go on our CVs and shows that we’ve been doing some work.”

Simon Davies, headteacher at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bryn Tawe, said:

“I believe developing partnerships through Careers Wales with companies like Kier are key to us as a school. “We have plenty of pupils here who want and need these real-life work experiences and we are incredibly grateful that Kier have been able to support this project. “It means a great deal to our pupils – both boys and girls – who have benefitted from being a part of this and seeing what it’s like to have a real-life work experience from the construction industry.”

Bobbie Dorward, a business engagement adviser at Careers Wales, who helped to facilitate the event, said:

“It was fantastic to see so many pupils get involved with such an exciting opportunity to learn more about the world of construction. “As well as providing an enriching learning environment to all pupils at the school, the build helped to inspire and motivate pupils who might want to consider a career in construction or related fields. “Careers and work-related experiences such as this encourage young people to think about their futures, as well as empower them with knowledge and insight to make informed decisions about their next steps.”

Jason Taylor, regional director at Kier Construction Western & Wales, said: