FleetEV Announces Headline Partnership with Wales Netball

A Cardiff electric vehicle firm has announced its headline sponsorship of Wales Netball for the upcoming season.

The agreement will see the National League – now in it its second season – be officially referred to as the FleetEV National League for the duration of the partnership.

It is the first headline sporting partnership for FleetEV and will see the new name and branding feature across the league’s website, digital channels, the athletes’ uniforms, TV, matches, and all related promotional materials and events throughout the season.



This latest announcement follows FleetEV’s recent social impact commitment which, in line with Welsh Government’s Future Generations Act, is expected to generate up to £2.89 million in social value across Wales over the next 18 months.

The initiative is also in keeping with the award-winning EV firm’s pledge to position Wales as a leader of green innovation and will aim to bring sustainability to the forefront, while empowering and supporting the teams and athletes who need it most.

FleetEV Founder and CEO Jarrad Morris said:

“I am immensely proud to announce our sponsorship of the Wales Netball National League, now rebranded as the FleetEV National League. This partnership underpins our commitment to promoting sports and physical wellness, particularly among women. We believe in the power of sport to inspire, unite, and empower, and we are excited to support these athletes on their journey. Together, we look forward to elevating the profile of women's netball in Wales and driving positive change both on and off the court.”

Vicki Sutton, Wales Netball CEO, said: