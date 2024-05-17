Manifesto Aims to Promote Cross Border Collaboration Across the Marches

A partnership established to unlock new investment into the Welsh and English border region is preparing to present proposals to government.

The Marches Forward Partnership has taken learning from its first members and partners event to help shape a Marches Manifesto, and now plans to present proposals to both UK and Welsh Governments in a few months’ time.

The Partnership launched in 2023 with a plan to unlock new investment into the Welsh and English border region that is home to 750,000 people.

The event at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, brought the four founding councils – Herefordshire, Monmouthshire County, Powys County and Shropshire, together with partners including representatives from government, business, farming and food producers, land managers, transport experts and environmentalists.

Attendees were asked for their input on the partnership’s four key themes:

Nature, Energy & Climate Adaptation – Looking at opportunities based around the natural environment, and current and future challenges to the climate, energy and nature.

Transport & Digital Connectivity – Improving infrastructure and connectivity across the Marches to give better access to jobs, education and opportunities.

Health, Housing & Skills – Focusing on the sustainability and well-being of communities, skills development in response to employers needs and accelerated housing delivery.

Food, Development & Visitor Economy- Encouraging economic growth of our economy, developing and promoting the region’s unique offer.

The Partnership is now working with think-tank the New Economics Foundation to analyse data and demonstrate how the Partnership will provide a unique model for future growth and prosperity within the Marches region. The draft “Marches Manifesto” will be used to shape discussions with Government departments in Cardiff and Westminster helping to drive forward effective cross border working.

On behalf of all the council leaders, Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, said: