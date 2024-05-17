Welsh Honey Producers Nurturing Next Generation of Talent with Apprenticeships

The next generation of apicultural talent is being nurtured by bee farmers in Wales through the offering of apprenticeships.

May 20th is World Bee Day, a day designated by the United Nations to acknowledge the role of bees and other pollinators in sustainable development, food security, and biodiversity. The date was chosen to coincide with the birthday of Anton Janša, an 18th-century Slovenian apiarist who is acknowledged as the pioneer of beekeeping.

Welsh honey is in demand, and according to the National Bee Unit’s BeeBase there were almost 4,000 beekeeper registrations from Wales in 2022. Also, last year the Bee Farmers’ Association recorded 51 registrations from Wales.

Two Welsh honey businesses – Gwenyn Gruffydd Ltd and Border Honey – are currently training apprentices, who will then take up full-time posts.

Both businesses are members of the Food & Drink Wales Honey Cluster, part of the Welsh Government’s Clustering initiative which fosters connections between businesses in the sector.

Honey Cluster Lead Haf Wyn Hughes said: