Business Property Adviser Makes Key Appointment to Care Team

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has appointed Devon Carey-Hodges to support its care team in South Wales and the South of England.

With a background in psychology and residential property, Devon joins the company as a Sales Team Assistant who will support its care agents, primarily focusing on generating business for the team and increasing Christie & Co’s visibility in the sector. He will also be working towards an MSc in Real Estate.

Rob Kinsman, Regional Director – Care, said:

“We are delighted to be growing the Care South team with the appointment of Devon. We have seen demand for our services increase since the pandemic as the needs-driven nature of the sector continues to attract a wide variety of investors. Devon will work across the Care South brokerage team ensuring we can provide the best possible service to our clients as we further develop our business.”

Devon said: