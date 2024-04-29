New Destination Sets Sustainability Standards as Wales’ Largest All-Electric Hotel

Wales’ largest all-electric hotel is due to open its doors next month.

Tŷ Hotel Newport will be the only hotel in Wales with more than 100 rooms operating without any natural gas, and among only a select number of large hotels across the United Kingdom to run on all-electric energy.

The new hotel, which has 146 bedrooms, is the latest addition to The Celtic Collection. It will source its electricity from 100% Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin (REGO)-backed renewable sources. Solar panels mounted on the hotel roof will also create renewable electricity, contributing around 20% of the property’s overall power.

The kitchen for the hotel’s restaurant will operate using energy-efficient electric ovens and induction hobs, which are expected to reduce energy consumption by at least 50% in comparison with traditional gas-fired equipment. The installation marks the start of a major upgrade programme to decarbonise kitchens across The Celtic Collection as part of its strategy to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Low energy LED lighting has been installed inside and outside the hotel with passive infrared sensors in bedroom corridors and back-of-house areas to adjust lighting levels based on guest and staff use. Water saving devices throughout the hotel include aerated shower heads and wash basin taps.

The latest air source heat pump technology creates hot water, plus a modern variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system delivers highly efficient, demand-based heating and cooling, and circulates fresh and filtered air around the hotel. All equipment is connected to an intelligent building management system (BMS) that efficiently controls heat and cooling where and when required.

The architectural design of the £20m hotel features a glass frontage covering all four floors to maximise natural daylight, while bedrooms have floor to ceiling windows.

The Celtic Collection Vice-President, Facilities and Development, Russell Phillips said:

“We are delighted to be opening this landmark all-electric hotel and Tŷ Hotel Newport sets new standards for sustainable hospitality across The Celtic Collection and, we believe, for hotels in Wales. Tŷ Newport brings together a modern, sustainable construction design with energy efficient technologies, demonstrating our commitment to reducing our environmental impact.”

The sustainable hotel has achieved an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) top rating of A and been assessed as built to Very Good standards by the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM).

As part of The Celtic Collection’s long-term strategy to partner with Welsh business, local contractors have delivered architectural and construction services, kitchen design and equipment, mechanical and electrical design and equipment, bespoke furnishing, and painting services.

As with all Celtic Collection hotels, zero waste is sent to landfill and all food waste is sent to anaerobic digestion to create renewable energy.

Outside the hotel, attractive planting and landscaping includes more than 1,200 trees and shrubs, enhancing the existing habitat for wildlife. Bird boxes and bug hotels will be added later this year.