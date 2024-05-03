Port of Milford Haven Becomes a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company

The Port of Milford Haven has become the first Port Authority in Britain to be accredited as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organisation.

The UK’s top energy port, it is also Wales’ busiest port, handling around 20% of Britain’s seaborne trade in oil and gas. It is widely recognised in the industry as the energy capital of the UK.

The Port of Milford Haven also owns and operates Pembroke Port and Milford Waterfront. Activities such as cargo handling, ferry operations, fish landing and cruise calls as well as a marina are spread across these two sites.

The Port, along with the cluster of energy-related businesses along the waterway, is a key driver of economic activity in Pembrokeshire, attracting inward investment and supporting more than 4,000 jobs.

Vidette Swales, HR Director at the Port of Milford Haven, said:

“We are very proud to be Great Place to Work-Certified™. It means so much that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their colleagues, their leaders and their jobs. Offering a positive employee experience is not only beneficial for the people who work with us but is also key for our continued business success.”

Tom Sawyer, CEO at the Port of Milford Haven added:

“Our team is operating the UK’s leading energy port, and it is of the utmost importance that we do that safely, responsibly and effectively. We’re striving for excellence and aim to provide a world class service to our customers as well as supporting sustainable coastal communities for the prosperity of future generations. Our employees are clearly at the centre of this which is why I’m delighted that they feel supported in their role. I’m especially proud that this certification demonstrates our core values of safety, excellence, collaboration and sustainability so perfectly.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, said:

“We congratulate the Port of Milford Haven on achieving their certification. Organisations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees’ trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results.”

Find out more about careers at the Port of Milford Haven here: www.mhpa.co.uk/about/careers-at-the-port/.