Launching Ceremony Marks Major Milestone for Port of Milford Haven’s New Pilot Boat

The Port of Milford Haven’s new pilot vessel has reached a critical milestone with a successful launching ceremony held in the Netherlands, where the boat is currently under construction.

Last month, the 22 metre vessel made its transition from the shipyard to the water in front of representatives from the Port of Milford Haven, BMT and Next Generation Shipyards. Designed with cutting-edge technology and world-leading capabilities, the new pilot boat will strengthen the Port’s existing fleet by continuing to deliver safe, reliable and efficient pilotage operations.

The vessel is now undergoing rigorous sea trials in Holland, while the Port of Milford Haven’s crews receive their initial training to operate the state-of-the-art craft in all sea states and weather conditions. The boat is scheduled to arrive at the Port in Spring 2026, when a formal naming ceremony will take place.

Tom Sawyer, Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, praised its performance after experiencing it first hand, saying:

“This vessel represents a remarkable achievement. Its cutting-edge operational capabilities and exceptional finish set a new benchmark in our industry. Above all, it has been designed with safety at its core, ensuring the highest standards for our crew and customers. It’s something our team can truly take pride in, enhancing our existing fleet and enabling us to continue delivering a safe, efficient service to our customers. This project has been a tremendous collaborative effort, with our marine team playing a pivotal role over the past five years, and I’m thrilled with the result. We look forward to welcoming the vessel to Pembrokeshire this spring.”

Technical Director at Next Generation Shipyards, Dirk Keizer, said:

“The launch of this vessel marks an important step in our collaboration with the Port of Milford Haven. We have worked with great care on a design and construction process that combines innovation, safety, and robustness. It is impressive to see how this new pilot boat performs exactly as expected. We are delighted that, together with the Port of Milford Haven, we have delivered a vessel that is ready for the future and can withstand the toughest conditions.”

Camarc Design’s Director, Arran Roycroft, said:

“It’s great to see the latest vessel from the Camarc 22m design series being launched and performing to expectations. This particular vessel from the series brings together a number of design enhancements refined over the years, including our latest pilot specific hull design, our motion ballast tank solution and our well-proven self-righting capability. A successful cooperation between operator, builder and designer has been key to ensuring the vessel’s performance and we are delighted to have been part of this process.”

Steven Lee, BMT’s Chief Naval Architect, said: