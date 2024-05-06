Welsh Business Success Celebrated in The King’s Awards for Enterprise

Ten businesses in Wales have received The King’s Awards for Enterprise – the UK’s most prestigious business awards.

The awards are given for outstanding achievement in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

This full list of recipients from Wales is:

Cokebusters , Hawarden Aviation Park, International Trade and Innovation categories

, Hawarden Aviation Park, International Trade and Innovation categories Limb-art, Bylchau, Innovation category

Bylchau, Innovation category Nodor International , Bridgend, International Trade category

, Bridgend, International Trade category Ruth Lee , Corwen, Innovation category

, Corwen, Innovation category Archwood , Chirk, Sustainable Development category

, Chirk, Sustainable Development category Concrete Canvas Group , Talbot Green, International Trade category

, Talbot Green, International Trade category Creo Medical Group , Chepstow, Innovation category

, Chepstow, Innovation category Bionema Group , Swansea, Innovation category

, Swansea, Innovation category Tension Control Bolts , Wrexham, International Trade category

, Wrexham, International Trade category FRIO UK, Haverfordwest, International Trade category

Minister for Enterprise Kevin Hollinrake said:

“I congratulate the incredible Welsh businesses who have received a King’s Awards for Enterprise this year. Businesses like Cokebusters who exemplify innovation and business growth, and Creo Medical Group who are exporting lifesaving technology across the globe, truly inspire confidence in British enterprise. “I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy.”

Cokebusters Ltd are leaders in advanced mechanical cleaning and pipeline inspection – innovating for cleaner and safer energy. Cokebusters have been recognised in the Innovation and International Trade categories of the King’s Awards, one of five double award recipients in the UK this year.

James Phipps, Managing Director of Cokebusters, said:

“Innovation is a key driver for us and Cokebusters has always prioritised investment in its technology. We’re proud to have established ourselves as a market-leader in our field by responding to the ever-evolving needs of our international clients in the energy industry. “To receive two King's Awards is absolutely incredible and a testament to the hard work of our operations teams delivering Cokebusters' service on site as well as those in supporting roles making it all work behind the scenes.”

Creo Medical Group plc is an innovative and growing medical technology company. It has developed CROMA, an advanced energy electrosurgical platform and a range of novel, miniaturised devices that are used through the small working channels of endoscopes, enabling the most minimally invasive surgery where operations are performed from inside the body. Creo Medical Group has been recognised in the Innovation category of the King’s Awards.

CEO of Creo Medical Group plc, Craig Gulliford, said:

“We are delighted to receive this award from His Majesty The King in recognition of our team’s outstanding work, dedication and achievements towards innovation in healthcare. “I would like to put on record my thanks to the whole team in their daily commitment to improving patient outcomes, cutting waiting times and saving the NHS money. “Innovation has always been at the heart of Creo, and the increasing adoption of our pioneering technology by clinicians around of the world, reflects the significant benefits that innovation can bring to both patients and healthcare systems.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise were previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 58th year, has awarded more than 7,000 companies since its inception in 1965.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said:

“I’m absolutely delighted to hear about the success of these businesses in Wales and it’s brilliant that their hard work has been recognised. All the winners of The King’s Awards are leading the pack in their areas of expertise. “I know that we have a fantastic culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in Wales and I’d like to congratulate the winners and thank them for the contribution they make towards growing the Welsh economy, creating jobs and spreading prosperity.”

This year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise are given for outstanding achievement in:

Innovation

International trade

Sustainable development

Promoting opportunity through social mobility

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants will be presenting the Awards to businesses throughout the year.

Eligible businesses are free to apply for one or more categories. The recipients pass a robust assessment process, judged by experts from industry, academia, the voluntary sector and senior officials in Whitehall.

On that basis, each year The King’s Awards for Enterprise recipients are recommended by the Prime Minister.