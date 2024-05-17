A Victorian Hotel on Tenby’s Seafront has Changed Hands

The Imperial Hotel was originally constructed in around 1835 as a row of terraced houses. The hotel offers guests stunning panoramic sea views over the South Beach, Tenby Harbour Beach and on to Caldey Island. The 19th-century Victorian hotel features 45 bedrooms, many of which have clear sea views, as well as a bar and lounge area.

The new owner, Crest Hotels, acquired the freehold of the hotel. Directors Gurjinder and Parminder Singh said:

“We are extremely proud to bring this iconic hotel into our existing portfolio and look forward to working with the team in situ to further build on its reputation and stature.

Ed Belfield, Regional Director in Christie & Co’s hotel team, who acted for the seller, Coast & Country Collection, said:

“The sale of The Imperial Hotel represented an exceptional opportunity to acquire a successful hotel business with significant repeat patronage. We congratulate the new owners on their purchase of an iconic south Wales coastal resort hotel. “The hotel is one of the 33 assets put to market as part of the Coast & Country Portfolio. The hotels have received very strong interest to date, and a very limited number of these assets remain available, so we invite any interested parties to get in touch.”

Enquiries regarding the remaining Coast & Country Hotels on the market should be directed to Jeremy Jones, Head of Hotel Brokerage at Christie & Co.