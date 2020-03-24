Description

It’s time to get your head in the Cloud! Small businesses using Cloud technology such as Office 365 have a significantly higher turnover than those that don’t. And that’s not all, two-thirds of SMEs save a full day a week through using digital tools such as Office 365.

Office 365 is a suite of Cloud-based tools to help you and your team work more efficiently, effectively, and from anywhere on any device; saving you time and money, and keeping your files secure.

Join the 2.5 million UK businesses which are making productivity gains using digital. We’ll show you how to use Microsoft Office 365 to grow your business at a fully-funded workshop.

You will learn:

– How to collaborate, share and communicate more effectively across teams

– How to save time and work more productively

– How to easily store and access your data

– How to manage your customer relationships and customer appointments

Is your business an SME based in Wales and currently trading and registered with Companies House or HMRC? If you answered yes, then read on or scroll down to book onto an event in your area:

What will we deliver?

Free business workshops: learn practical ways to make the most of online tools and technologies for quick wins and big improvements

Tailored 1:1 support: get a one-to-one advice session with a Digital Business Adviser to talk about your business needs and receive a custom-made plan

Website review: get a free review of your website to find areas you could improve to increase your online visibility and customer awareness

Register for this free event now! Or book direct on 03332 408329

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:28th April 2020 – 10:00 – 12:00

WHERE:Webinar