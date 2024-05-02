New Images Show Swansea City Centre Redevelopment Scheme

Conceptual images have been released of a flagship Swansea city centre redevelopment scheme.

With the development now close to completion, the images show how the 71/72 Kingsway scheme will look when it’s up and running.

The conceptual images show the outside of the finished development, as well as features like the building’s reception area, rooftop terrace and workspaces.

Providing space for around 600 jobs, the 71/72 Kingsway scheme is being developed by Swansea Council and part-funded by the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal.

Bouygues UK, who are leading on the development's construction, anticipate completion soon with an internal fitout to follow in the coming months.

The bulk of the 104,000 square foot scheme will be made up of offices although there will be some retail units fronting onto The Kingsway, as well as a coffee shop.

There is significant interest from several potential tenants with a number of current live proposals. Positive discussions about the take-up of space for the majority of the building are ongoing.

Councillor Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“These images show what a high-quality development this will be, with construction now close to completion and an internal fitout to follow straight afterwards. “We know from studies we’ve carried out and from conversations with the city’s business community that there’s a need for modern office accommodation of this kind in Swansea. “We are seeing good demand for the office space there and are looking forward to announcing some lettings in due course. “Along with other schemes, this development shows how committed we are to regenerating our city centre for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors to the city. “The scheme will increase the number of people working in the city centre which also helps Swansea attract retailers and leisure operators because footfall is such a key factor for them.”

JLL and Avison Young are the letting and marketing agents for the scheme.