Major Milestone for Port Talbot Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project

A bid to make Port Talbot the home of groundbreaking technology to reduce emissions from aviation has come a step closer.

LanzaTech UK, the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable raw materials, has been granted planning permission for a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) facility on a former industrial site at Crown Wharf.

When operational, the proposed Alcohol-to-Jet facility would produce about 100 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel per year, around 10% of the sustainable aviation fuel that the UK plans to use by 2030.

Business News Wales editor Gemma Casey spoke to Jim Woodger, Managing Director ofLanzaTech UK, about the initiative, dubbed Project Dragon, which is set to create hundreds of jobs.