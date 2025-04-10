Our Role in Helping to Shape the Future of Our City

Swansea is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with more than £1 billion committed to projects designed to make the city one of the UK's very best places to live, work, study, enjoy and visit.

From the cutting-edge Swansea Building Society Arena to the revival of the historic Palace Theatre building, these developments are not just reshaping the skyline – they're creating jobs, attracting investment, and ensuring a thriving future for businesses and residents alike.

At the heart of this progress is a commitment to create more jobs and opportunities for local people, and this extends to the construction and redevelopment phases of these projects.

At Plexus Fire & Security (Plexus FS) we have played an instrumental role in ensuring the safety and security of some of Swansea’s most significant developments. Our portfolio spans the Swansea Arena, 71/72 Kingsway, Palace Theatre, and beyond.

I was born in Swansea and have grown my business in Fforestfach, so it’s a source of immense pride that we are able to contribute to Swansea’s regeneration.

The city has always had a strong, supportive business community and this is demonstrated in the fact that businesses like ours – rooted in Swansea, bringing jobs to the city – are afforded the opportunity to use our skills and expertise in these exciting projects, often in collaboration with other firms.

Take The Swansea Building Society Arena, for example. This 3,500-capacity venue has fast become a cultural cornerstone since its opening in March 2022.

We were entrusted with installing advanced safety systems at the Arena, including voice-based fire alarms with aspiration detection, intruder alarms, access control, and a CCTV system integrated with Swansea Central Police Station. We have also installed alarms and cameras within the car park, which has around 350 spaces that sit underneath the venue.

Although this was a large project, we have considerable experience in fitting these types of systems into large sports stadia, so knew the challenge that faced us, but also how to overcome the obstacles and deliver on time and on budget.

Since completing the project, we have secured the servicing and maintenance contract to look after the systems and will work closely with operators ATG Group to ensure the safety of staff, visitors and artists for years to come.

Meanwhile, the transformation of 71/72 Kingsway into a modern business hub is a testament to Swansea's forward-thinking urban planning.

The site has been home to a range of businesses over the years, including a dancehall, supermarket, cinema and in recent times, Oceana and Ritzy's nightclubs.

It has now been reimagined as a contemporary workspace for tech and creative industries with space for 600 jobs, balconies overlooking the city centre and Swansea Bay, integration with smart city technology, and more.

We have contributed to the project by implementing a comprehensive suite of systems, including fire and life safety, intruder alarms, CCTV, door automation and more.

The iconic Palace Theatre building, a symbol of Swansea's rich heritage, has been meticulously restored to its former glory.

This Grade II-listed building was built in 1888 as a traditional music hall. Now, thanks to the vision of the council-led design team and leaseholders Tramshed Tech, the venue is now a modern co-working and office space that retains many of the original features of the building.

Working through Whitehead Building Services, we played a key role in this project, installing bespoke solutions that balance the need for modern safety with the preservation of the theatre’s historic charm.

With the development team keen to preserve as much of the original architecture and Victorian features as possible, knowledge and experience of working on a listed building was vital.

One of Wales' most prestigious whisky brands, Penderyn, expanded its operations with a new distillery in Swansea, which they officially opened in July 2023.

Working through RDM Electrical & Mechanical Services, we were responsible for ensuring the facility’s fire safety by designing and installing cutting-edge alarm and security systems to protect one of the city's newest attractions.

And we are actively working on two major upcoming projects. Y Storfa, the new community services hub at the former BHS unit on Oxford Street, will provide a vital support network for residents as well as agile accommodation for third-sector organisations, public sector bodies and private sector companies that endorse the ethos of a community hub.

The other project is Biophilic Living, a ground-breaking eco-friendly development set to redefine sustainable living in the city.

For both projects, we are delivering state-of-the-art systems to ensure a secure and functional environment.

It means a lot to see our company playing a part in these landmark projects. We are proud to be helping shape the future of our home city, ensuring these developments are not only cutting-edge but also safe and secure for generations to come.