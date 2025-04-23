Peter Lynn & Partners

23 April 2025

PETER LYNN

Legal Support for Restaurant and Takeaway Leases

Ashley Leung, Solicitor

GUEST COLUMN:

Ashley Leung
Solicitor
Peter Lynn and Partners

Peter lynn and partners

Securing the right premises is a crucial step when running a restaurant or takeaway business.

Whether you are a landlord leasing out a property or a tenant looking to take on a new lease, having the right legal team on your side ensures your rights and interests are fully protected.

At Peter Lynn & Partners, we specialise in commercial property law and offer expert guidance on lease agreements and lease assignments, helping food business owners and landlords navigate the legal complexities of their transactions.

Specialist Lease, Sale and Purchase Advice for Restaurant and Takeaway Businesses.

A well-drafted lease is essential for both landlords and tenants.

It must clearly outline rent terms, repair obligations, permitted use, and renewal rights. For businesses operating as restaurants or takeaways, additional considerations—such as ventilation, extraction systems, and licensing—must also be carefully reviewed before committing to a lease.

Our team ensures that lease agreements are structured to protect your interests while supporting the long-term success of your business.

Similarly, it is essential to receive relevant commercial property advice in the sale or purchase of a premise, whether this relates to the sale of a business or not.

Lease Assignments – Helping Business Owners Transition Smoothly.

If you are selling your restaurant or takeaway, assigning your lease to a new tenant is an essential part of the process.

However, lease assignments require landlord consent and must comply with specific legal requirements. We work closely with both outgoing and incoming tenants to ensure a smooth transition, avoiding unnecessary delays and legal complications.

Ashley Leung – Supporting the Chinese Business Community.

At Peter Lynn & Partners, we are committed to serving our diverse local communities.

We are proud to introduce Ashley Leung, a solicitor with extensive expertise in commercial leases and lease assignments, who also speaks fluent Cantonese and Mandarin.

This means that Chinese business owners and landlords in Swansea and beyond now have access to professional, clear, and reliable legal advice -right on their doorstep.

For more information or to arrange a free initial meeting with Ashley, please contact:
01792 450010
info@plandp.co.uk



