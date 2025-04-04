Swansea’s Bright Future is Rooted in its Great Past

Swansea is a city with a clear sense of itself. That’s something we’ve never lost – even through decades of change. We are a city by the sea, a place with a distinctive character and identity, shaped by our history but focused firmly on the future.

You only have to look at what’s happening across the city centre to see how that history is being protected, even as Swansea evolves. From the careful restoration of the Palace Theatre to the transformation of the Albert Hall, the emphasis has been on preserving character while unlocking new uses for important buildings. These projects haven’t been driven by sentiment, but by a recognition that the city’s heritage is an asset – something which sets Swansea apart.

Alongside these projects are brand-new developments. Offices, homes and hospitality venues are appearing across the city, helping to re-balance Swansea as a place not only to visit, but to live and work. That shift has been long overdue. Historically, too few people lived in the city centre, and it left parts of it lacking vibrancy outside retail hours. That’s now changing, with serious investment going into new housing, both public and private.

Retail remains part of the mix, of course, but the vision for the city is broader – as it needs to be. Swansea is positioning itself as a destination for leisure, business, education and culture. Swansea Building Society Arena has had a strong impact already, and creative industries more widely are gaining momentum. We also benefit from the pull of two universities, a stunning natural environment, and a proud community that believes in the place.

There’s still work to do. Like most cities, we have areas that need more attention – High Street is one example – but progress is being made. We are seeing real collaboration between the council, investors and local businesses, which is essential for sustainable development. And where support is needed, organisations like Swansea BID step in, helping to remove barriers and enhance the city centre for visitors and businesses alike.

Transport remains a challenge, particularly with limited rail infrastructure, but there’s growing recognition that this has to change. Improvements are being made, and discussions around a more integrated transport system are ongoing. That will be key to ensuring the city is accessible for residents and visitors, and for unlocking the full potential of our coastal location.

What gives me confidence is the culture of support that exists here. It’s something that sets Swansea apart. If you ask for help in this city, it’s given to you. Whether it’s professional services, business contacts or simply advice – people want to help each other succeed. That spirit runs through the networks we’ve built and the partnerships we’ve formed.

We are not trying to be Cardiff, and we don’t need to be. Swansea has its own strengths, its own opportunities, and its own way of doing things. We have heritage, but we also have momentum. The task now is to keep building on both.