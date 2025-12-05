Our Role in Writing Swansea’s Next Chapter

Since taking on the role of Chair of Swansea BID in June 2023, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing just how far our city has come and how much potential still lies ahead.

Swansea is changing, fast. From new business hubs to landmark cultural venues, the city centre is rewriting its story once again. As we enter consultation for Swansea BID’s next five-year term, I want to reflect on what’s been achieved and why I believe our work is more vital now than ever.

With millions of pounds already invested – and more on the way – Swansea is proving itself as one of the most exciting places in Wales to do business. And while our BID team doesn’t claim credit for every success, we’ve been at the heart of the city centre’s evolution, working since 2006 to make it cleaner, safer, more vibrant and more business-friendly.

We’ve supported over 800 local businesses, championed the independent sector, delivered targeted campaigns and events, and acted as a powerful voice in conversations about infrastructure, safety, and regeneration.

What gives me confidence is the momentum. Over the past year, I’ve seen belief building across the board, from traders and hospitality venues to developers and investors.

That belief is grounded in action.

Take the transformation of The Kingsway with its £12m regeneration, the revitalisation of the Albert Hall, or the emergence of the Swansea Arena in Copr Bay. These aren’t just vanity projects, they’re driving footfall, investment and opportunity.

Looking forward, the pipeline is just as compelling. The former Debenhams site is primed for redevelopment. Castle Square Gardens is set for a bold redesign. The Biophilic Living development and the regeneration of the old BHS site will bring new energy into the city centre.

Add to that the pull of two thriving universities, a dynamic creative sector, and Swansea’s natural coastal appeal and the case for investment speaks for itself.

We’ve got the raw ingredients every modern city wants – education, talent, culture, coastline and community – but what sets Swansea apart is that we’re aligning those strengths. We’re making them work together, and it’s producing real, visible progress.

Throughout, Swansea BID has been there, not just as a partner, but as a catalyst. From retaining our Purple Flag status to delivering deep cleaning programmes, funding Taxi Marshals, installing wayfinding signage and offering frontline business support, we’ve been working hard for our members every day.

We listen. We deliver.

Our focus remains on making the city centre work for the people and businesses who rely on it.

Now, with a new five-year term on the horizon, we’re asking our members to stay engaged. The consultation and upcoming ballot are opportunities to shape the next chapter, to build on progress and ensure Swansea’s story keeps moving forward.

This is a city with deep roots and bold ambitions. And Swansea BID is ready to help write what comes next.