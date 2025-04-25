Building a Legal Powerhouse in the Heart of Swansea

When I set up my own legal practice back in 1999, I had a small office, a secretary, and a lot of ambition. I’d come from a commercial litigation background and my early experience taught me plenty – some of it the hard way. I made mistakes, and I learned from them. That experience has shaped how I work now, and it's something I often draw on when advising businesses starting out.

I began by travelling regularly to Cardiff and London to build a client base, but by 2001 I was essentially starting again. This time, I focused on building a sustainable practice from the ground up here in Swansea. Over time, I surrounded myself with the right people – lawyers who not only had the technical expertise, but who shared a belief in delivering high-quality, personalised advice to clients.

From those early days, the practice has grown into one of the largest law firms in Swansea. We now have nearly 100 staff and more than 45 lawyers working across offices in the Swansea Bay City Region. It’s a significant operation, and I’m proud that it has remained rooted in Swansea.

The legal landscape in the city has changed considerably since I began. There was a time when the legal market here was dominated by small, generalist firms. There was a limit to what any one of those practices could do. But as the needs of clients became more complex, the profession began to consolidate. We were a part of that shift, bringing in lawyers with specific expertise and creating a team that could offer the full range of legal services – from commercial law and litigation to family law, employment, conveyancing and more.

What we’ve built is a firm that can support a business or individual through every stage of their journey. Our commercial clients include SMEs and public sector organisations, alongside those working in creative industries and sport. It was a highlight for me personally to be appointed to work with Swansea City Football Club during their time in the Premier League – a relationship we still maintain.

We’ve also worked hard to ensure the business is resilient. Relying too heavily on a single area of law can leave firms exposed. We saw that clearly with personal injury, which was once a major income stream for many, but became far less viable as the regulatory and political environment changed. That’s why we’ve always prioritised building a wide portfolio of services.

If there’s one piece of advice I’d give to someone starting out in business, it’s this: get a good lawyer. And work closely with them. Legal support isn’t just about solving problems – it’s about preventing them. Whether it’s drafting agreements, managing risk, or supporting employment and compliance issues, having the right advice from the outset makes a real difference.

At Peter Lynn and Partners, our goal has always been to offer that support in a way that suits the client – whether that’s a new business navigating its first contract, or a growing company tackling complex commercial negotiations. We’ve built a firm that reflects Swansea: adaptable, ambitious, and proud of its place in the region. I wouldn’t want to be doing this anywhere else.