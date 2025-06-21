4theRegion Launches Five-Year Programme to Transform South West Wales

4theRegion, a community interest company committed to driving positive change across South West Wales, has announced a five-year transformation plan.

The organisation, which unveiled the strategic plan at its Annual General Meeting, said it marked a “bold new chapter” for South West Wales, focused on connection, collaboration, and community-led development.

Building on over eight years of stakeholder engagement and cross-sector collaboration, the new programme aims to unlock the region’s potential, from its resilient communities and proud local heritage to its entrepreneurial spirit and emerging green economy.

Dawn Lyle, Managing Director of 4theRegion, said:

“Our vision based on five key strategic priorities will allow us to focus on supporting people, businesses and organisations within our region to work together towards a happier, healthier South West Wales with a thriving economy, to ultimately flourish. “We’ve been disempowered as a society due to a variety of factors, but the future of our region is in our hands. Transformation will happen when we all work towards a shared vision with shared values, it’s a whole-system approach to addressing the challenges and opportunities we face, and everyone has a part to play.”

The programme is built around five interconnected missions, each designed to tackle key challenges while fostering local strength and opportunity including: Stronger Local Supply Chains, Backing Community Action, Youth Empowerment, Positive News & Local Media and Green Economy.

Regional steering groups will guide the delivery of the five missions, with projects and activities building on existing strengths of businesses and organisations in 4theRegion's network.

Danial Ahern, General Manager at Alpha Safety, a local training provider and 4theRegion member, said:

“4theRegion speaks for a lot of the same ethos and values that we’re about as a business. It’s about lifting others and empowering others through collaboration and giving back. Keeping it local essentially just allows us to build those networks and build stronger connections. “Training and upskilling others needs to start at youth-level so you can start to imprint those values to drive skills with the idea to hopefully create more action across the other values and keep learners within the area.”

More than 80 businesses were represented by business leaders and individuals in attendance at the AGM, many of which are 4theRegion members and supporters.