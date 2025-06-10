New President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Swansea and West Wales Elected

Craig Morris, Account Executive at Thomas Carroll Group, has been elected as the new president of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) of Swansea and West Wales.

Born and bred in Swansea, Craig joined Thomas Carroll in October 2020, and has been a member of Swansea and West Wales’ branch of the CII for several years. He will hold the presidency of the branch for the next two years.

The Swansea and West Wales branch of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) serves around 500 insurance and financial service professionals from across the region. It offers a range of services to its members, including Continuing Professional Development (CPD) opportunities, networking events, as well as social activities. These initiatives aim to support professional growth and foster a sense of community amongst its members.

Craig said:

“My goal over the next 24 months is to drive engagement within our Institute, with a primary focus on increasing engagement with brokers and insurers operating within our area, particularly with new entrants into the industry at the beginnings of their insurance career. “Having started my own career in insurance at the age of 17 as an apprentice I have first-hand experience of the challenges faced but more importantly the benefits available to young people entering the industry. I consider myself very lucky to work within this industry that has provided me with so many different and rewarding opportunities.”

Craig added:

“I am passionate about sharing my own experiences and promoting the benefits to employers of securing and developing talent, who will ultimately go on to be the future of our industry. We all have a part to play in this. “As well as this, I am confident that with the ongoing hard work and dedication of our council officers we will continue to help provide our members with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in our ever-evolving industry.”

The Institute organises various events, such as webinars on topics like understanding insurance policies and commercial package insurance, as well as social gatherings like quizzes and annual dinners, which not only provide educational value but also serve as platforms for members to connect and engage with one another.

Swansea’s CII branch is also committed to raising funds for good causes and Craig has chosen Joseph’s Smile, a charity which aims to support families with children facing life-threatening or chronic illnesses. Its mission is to alleviate the financial and emotional burdens associated with accessing treatments and equipment not available through the NHS.

Craig added: