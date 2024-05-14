New Chair for Swansea Building Society

Swansea Building Society has announced Stephen Maddock as its new Chair.

He will replace outgoing Chair Ieuan Griffiths, who is stepping down after six years in the role.

The building society said Ieuan Griffiths, who has served nine years on the society’s Board, had been instrumental in helping guide the society through a period of sustained growth and development, leaving “an indelible mark on its operations and strategic direction”.

It said:

“His steadfast commitment and dedication to the Society's mission have been deeply appreciated by colleagues, stakeholders, and the broader community alike.”

Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of ICAEW Stephen Maddock joined the society's Board in May 2016. He began his career at the Swansea office of accountancy firm Deloitte Haskins & Sells, and went on to join Coopers & Lybrand, now PwC, after qualifying. His career culminated in the role of Director of Financial Shared Services for Tata Steel Europe before he embarked on early retirement.

The society said:

“In assuming the role of Chair Maddock brings to bear a profound understanding of financial management, strategic planning, and corporate governance. His strategic vision, coupled with his deep-rooted commitment to the society's values, positions him as an ideal steward for the organisation as it continues its mission of serving its members and community.”

Outgoing Chair Ieuan Griffiths said:

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of Swansea Building Society for the past six years. In fact, I’d have loved to have stayed longer but nine years is the maximum allowed on the Board, so it was time for me to step down. I’d like to thank my colleagues for all that they have done during my tenure. Not only do they bring expertise but they contribute – unstintingly – with their time. I’d especially like to thank society Chief Executive Alun Williams. Our working relationship has been uncannily good, and there is a culture in the society that is very caring, which, I believe, underpins its success. “I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved together during my time on the Board, and I have every confidence in Stephen's ability to help lead the society into its next chapter.”

New Chair Stephen Maddock said: