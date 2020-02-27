Description

Denbighshire County Council’s March for Business month returns for the sixth time with 18 varied events at venues across the county.

The business month, held throughout March, features social media training, a number of Business Wales workshops including one for those looking to start a new business, a ‘meet the producers’ event aimed at food retailers, chefs, accommodation providers, cafes and restaurants showcasing the best local food producers from Denbighshire, Flintshire and neighbours and finishes with an FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) Dinner on the 26th March .

Cost:Free

More Information & Book Here

WHEN:March – Various dates

WHERE:North Wales – Varies Locations

SOURCE:denbighshire.gov.uk