Housebuilder Launches Public Consultation on 133-Home No-Gas Site

A housebuilder has announced its latest public consultation for a proposed development of zero-carbon ready homes.

Persimmon Homes West Wales plans to construct 133 zero-carbon ready homes on land south-west of Bridgend Road, Pont Rhyd Y Cyff, near Maesteg.

The no-gas site will feature a range of sizes, from two-bedroom houses to four-bedroom houses, which will be powered by air-source heat pumps and solar panels.

A total of 15% of properties will also be transferred to a housing association partner as part of the housebuilder’s commitment to the local community.

As part of its initial engagement with the community the developer is inviting the public to review and feedback on the plans before they are submitted to the local planning authority. This can be conducted via the appointed consultant’s website: https://highlightplanning.co.uk/consultations/pont-rhyd-y-cyff

Persimmon Homes says a network of green infrastructure and ecological enhancement is a core part of the vision for the development, which also includes on-site play equipment.

Should the development go ahead, off-site improvements to Bridgend Road to improve Active Travel links, general mobility through further safe crossing points, bus stop enhancements and improved cycle storage at local shops and Garth railway station are proposed.

Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Managing Director, Stuart Philips, said: