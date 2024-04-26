Housebuilder Launches Public Consultation on 133-Home No-Gas Site

A housebuilder has announced its latest public consultation for a proposed development of zero-carbon ready homes.
Persimmon Homes West Wales plans to construct 133 zero-carbon ready homes on land south-west of Bridgend Road, Pont Rhyd Y Cyff, near Maesteg.
The no-gas site will feature a range of sizes, from two-bedroom houses to four-bedroom houses, which will be powered by air-source heat pumps and solar panels.
A total of 15% of properties will also be transferred to a housing association partner as part of the housebuilder’s commitment to the local community.
As part of its initial engagement with the community the developer is inviting the public to review and feedback on the plans before they are submitted to the local planning authority. This can be conducted via the appointed consultant’s website: https://highlightplanning.co.uk/consultations/pont-rhyd-y-cyff
Persimmon Homes says a network of green infrastructure and ecological enhancement is a core part of the vision for the development, which also includes on-site play equipment.
Should the development go ahead, off-site improvements to Bridgend Road to improve Active Travel links, general mobility through further safe crossing points, bus stop enhancements and improved cycle storage at local shops and Garth railway station are proposed.
Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Managing Director, Stuart Philips, said:
“Persimmon is pleased to present our scheme for Pont Rhyd Y Cyff which outlines our plans to deliver 133 quality new homes in the area, giving local people the opportunity to remain in the community where they grew up.
“Our initial consultation provides an excellent opportunity for us to promote the scheme in detail and the many community benefits it will deliver, as well as ensuring local people can have their say and input into our plans.
“The development would support more than 500 local jobs during construction, and will see a wide range of housing types for local families to meet the varying local need, with 15% of the properties being transferred to a housing association partner for the purposes of tackle local waiting lists.
“As part of the scheme, we would also deliver on site public open space for future residents and existing residents of Pont Rhyd Y Cyff, sustainable drainage infrastructure, and contributions to local highway improvements.
“Moreover, our proposal includes a green vision for the site, diverse use of public open space, improvements to off-site transportation, and active travel provision. These elements highlight our dedication to delivering a high-quality, sustainable development.
“We look forward to engaging with the local community in the coming weeks as we seek to finalise a scheme that benefits Pont Rhyd Y Cyff and leaves a legacy that delivers economic, social and environmental value for the local community.”