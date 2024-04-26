Caerphilly Business Finance Broker Takes Top National Prize

A Caerphilly business finance broker has taken the top title at a national awards ceremomy.

MacManus Asset Finance was named Asset Finance Broker of the Year at Business Moneyfacts in London.

The largest business finance awards ceremony in the UK took place in front of more than 700 attendees representing some of the nation’s biggest financial institutions, at the Evolution Centre in Battersea, London.

MacManus Asset Finance was established in 2005 by Chris and Rhian MacManus and trades from Caerphilly Business Park, Caerphilly. Making the shortlist of finalists at the event saw the Welsh business up against some of the biggest brokerages in the asset finance sector.

Chris said:

“I was incredibly proud of our business, and my team, for being nominated in the industry’s leading awards, but we are far from the biggest brokerage in the UK. Some of the firms that made the final list have more than 100 employees and are much larger than us. “These are arguably the highest profile awards in UK business financing and we were having a fantastic evening. When I heard the host Claudia Winkleman say “The winner is MacManus Asset Finance Ltd” I was stunned. It was a real underdog moment.”

The category was judged on the basis of customer testimonials, which Chris feels carried his team over the line for the judges.

He said:

“What matters to a business customer is the service they receive, not how big the brokerage is. We have always aimed to provide a premium service to our clients, becoming an Outsourced Business Finance Partner. “We were blessed that when we reached out to our business customers and told them we’d made the final they responded overwhelmingly, providing dozens of testimonials about the service they had received from us over the years. In the end it would seem that the judges felt we had earned the accolade of Asset Finance Broker of the Year, and we couldn’t be more delighted.”

MacManus Asset Finance provides services to businesses UK-wide who use asset finance to invest in vehicles, plant and machinery, as well as cashflow finance and business loans.

Chris said:

“There are some incredible business finance brokerages in South Wales with knowledge and skill and a willingness to support local businesses with access to the essential business financing that they need to expand and grow. “MacManus Asset Finance have clients across the UK that have regularly worked with us for over 15 years and yet it’s sometimes a challenge to convince local firms that we could be their broker of choice. “I think there’s an assumption that bigger firms in England must be better. Well, I hope that our winning this award may go some way to change that perception. “We are the Business Moneyfacts Asset Finance Broker of the Year 2024, and we are right here, in South Wales.”

Lee Tillcock, Editor of Business Moneyfacts, said: