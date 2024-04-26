Tickets on Sale for Wales’ Largest County Agricultural Show

Tickets for the largest county agricultural show in Wales have gone on sale.

Pembrokeshire County Show is due to take place on Wednesday August 14 and Thursday August 15, and e-tickets are now available from the show’s website at an early-bird price.

Adam Thorne, President of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society said:

“Visitors will be able to tickle their tastebuds in the Castell Howell Food Hall, marvel at the livestock classes, enjoy watching the dog agility, be wowed by the showjumping, explore the horticulture, arts and crafts entries, shop ‘til they drop in the Country Market area, which will showcase more than 40 quality local and award winning product and craft stalls, and much more.”

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society Membership packages are also available which include admission to the Show and the Members’ Area. Purchasing membership of the society will support its aim to promote, advance and improve agriculture, horticulture and rural crafts and skills by the improvement of livestock and the demonstration and showing of livestock, machinery, crafts, products, methods and processes connected with agriculture and agricultural education, in particular by the holding of an annual show.

Sponsorship Director Richard Cole said: