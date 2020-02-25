Description

4theRegion is working to develop a clear, differentiated, regional identity for South West Wales, one which captures what’s special about our region and where we’re heading.

With this in mind, we’re kicking off a series of workshops to get your input: What’s our regional Vision, Identity, Brand and Emerging future (VIBE)? Our goal is to co-produce a set of vision boards with people and organisations from across Neath Port Talbot, Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, as the first step towards much better co-branding of all the amazing stuff our region has to offer.

We’re hoping to display the completed Vision Boards at the Swansea City Centre Conference on 31st March.

We’re also seeking engagement from all the major stakeholders with existing brands in the region, about the next steps for creating a common, cross sector, overarching regional brand, and agree how it sits alongside existing brands in various locations and sectors.

Because our proposal is that whatever we do, as communities, businesses and organisations in the region, we should be proud to do under the banner of South West Wales. And if we’re all doing that, then we are truly working together, for the region.

So tell us, what’s your highest hope for the region, and what does that reveal about your values and what’s important to you? What do you want our region to be known for, how can we be different, what’s special? Perhaps you have a sense of what’s emerging across our region, something new that’s wanting to be born as we let go of old identities and envision future possibilities.

Come along to one of our upcoming VIBE workshops in a town new you. Or if you really can’t join us in person, email or write to us with your responses and ideas beforehand so we can make sure your contribution is included. Please be part of the process, because your unique point of view might be the fairy dust we need.

Cost:Free

WHEN:3rd March 2020 – 17:00 – 19:00

WHERE:Carmarthen – Yr Atom

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk