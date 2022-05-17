EVENT: Food and Climate Change

This conference is examining the next steps for developing food and climate policy in the UK.

It will discuss priorities for policymakers, the farming, food and drink sectors, and consumers and wider stakeholders in the context of:

issues outlined by the UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment and outcomes from COP26

the first UK Food Security Report

the Environment Act and the forthcoming Food Strategy White Paper

sectoral initiatives, and government measures aimed at achieving net-zero ambitions including the 2030 Strategic framework for international climate and nature action

Sessions in the agenda look at:

climate change adaptation – the current landscape & future outlook

UK food security – priorities for tackling the impact of climate change on the UK

challenges for uk farming – what support, systems and partnerships are needed if net-zero ambitions are to be achieved

enabling the role of agriculture – mitigating the impact of climate change ◦ sustainability alongside productivity ◦ development &

implementation of new farming practices ◦ investment & support

the food and drink industry – the impact of net-zero ambitions ◦ achieving business resilience & maintaining growth ◦ opportunities for collaboration

decarbonising food and drink – investment ◦ innovation ◦ implementing technology transitions ◦ addressing challenges across the supply chain ◦ measuring progress

strategic and competitive priorities – sector sustainability ◦ key issues for consumer engagement

policy – next steps and the way ahead for food and climate policy in the UK

Westminster Food & Nutrition Forum are pleased to be able to include keynote sessions with: Victoria Prentis MP, Minister of State, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs; Baroness Brown of Cambridge, Chair, Adaptation Sub-Committee, Climate Change Committee; Dr Riaz Bhunnoo, Director, Global Food Security Programme; Andrew Clark, Director of Policy, National Farmers Union; Katherine Clifford, Head of Public Affairs, Nestle UK & Ireland; and Emma Piercy, Head of Climate Change and Energy Policy, Food and Drink Federation.

The conference will be an opportunity for stakeholders to consider the issues alongside key policy officials who are due to attend from Defra; the Cabinet Office; DAERA, NI; the DIT; Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Ireland; Food Standards Scotland; and the Welsh Government – as well as parliamentarian pass-holders from the House of Commons.