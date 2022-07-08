Rhoose Food and Drink Festival will be in its inaugural year in 2022, and we are so pleased and proud to be able to bring a vast array of exhibitors from all over South Wales.

We aim to get the best craft and artisan food and drink producers together in the beautiful setting of Milburn Park.

This year’s exciting launch will be on Saturday 6th of August from 10 am – 8 pm. There will be several events throughout the day with live music, children’s entertainment, and much more.

It will be a fantastic day of celebrating the best food and drink South Wales and the Vale can produce, and we would love to see you there.

Tickets are priced at just £3 for adults, and U16s are free.