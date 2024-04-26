CBI Wales chief Ian Price Joins Thomas Carroll as Non-executive Director

Ian Price, Director of Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Wales, has joined Thomas Carroll Group as a non-executive Director.

Ian has been at CBI Wales for 19 years, having initially joined as Assistant Director for Wales and the South West before becoming Director for Wales in 2017. Prior to joining the CBI, he worked at Newport-based recruitment agency Acorn. This is his first non-executive position with a private company.

Thomas Carroll Group, the independent insurance, risk and wealth management group, recently transitioned into an employee ownership trust (EOT). Ian is the latest person to join the Group’s board, following the appointment of insurance broking expert, David Whittaker as its COO.

Ian said:

“Thomas Carroll is a name that is synonymous with insurance in Wales and the South West, and works with some of the region’s biggest and most successful businesses. “It has always been a highly regarded company with a reputation for professionalism and putting clients first, so when I was approached to join the board as a non-executive Director, I didn’t hesitate. “I will bring my insight and expertise on the regional and UK economies to the Thomas Carroll board, as well as highlighting what is important for businesses today, to ensure that this is reflected in what Thomas Carroll is providing for its clients and any services it develops in risk management.”

Rhys Thomas, CEO of Thomas Carroll Group, said of Ian’s NED appointment:

“Ian’s knowledge of the business landscape of Wales and the UK is unparalleled and we are very pleased to have him join us at Thomas Carroll. His experience of working with some of Wales’ biggest and most influential businesses will help us to develop our client offering. “Ian will also be working on developing and delivering our succession plan and people strategy, ensuring that the Group’s ambitious growth plans are achievable and sustainable for the next 50 years.”

Thomas Carroll is one of the UK’s leading independent commercial and personal insurance brokers. The Caerphilly-based company was established in 1972 by Evan Thomas and Terry Carroll. Earlier this year, Evan’s son and current CEO of the Group, Rhys Thomas, spearheaded the company’s move into Employee Ownership, meaning its 181 employees now own a share of the business.