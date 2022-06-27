EVENT: World Health Summit 2022

The World Health Summit and the World Health Organization are joining forces to foster global health and well-being of all.

The World Health Summit 2022 from October 16-18 is the first World Health Summit together with WHO.

WHS 2022 is part of a long-term close collaboration, as WHO has been a strong strategic partner of the World Health Summit since its very beginning.

WHS and WHO are both dedicated to the well-being of all people. To give everyone everywhere the chance to live a healthy life is a global effort, and the key to achieve better health for all lies in collaboration and open dialogue, guided by science. This is what WHS 2022 stands for.

The World Health Summit strengthens exchange, stimulates innovative solutions to health challenges, fosters global health as a key political issue and promotes the global health debate in the spirit of the UN Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 17 “Partnership for the Goals”.

WHS 2022 will focus on “Making the Choice for Health” by reflecting on the most pressing topics, including: