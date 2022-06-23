EVENT: Wales STEM Awards 2022

Wales has a huge amount to celebrate when it comes to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). The Wales STEM Awards throw the spotlight on Wales’ STEM stars – those leading the sector in Wales, those businesses creating an impact on the Welsh economy, those addressing the STEM diversity gap and skills shortage, those inspiring and raising aspirations of the next generation.

The Wales STEM Awards 2022 will recognise those entrepreneurial and innovative ventures that are making a difference to the STEM sector.