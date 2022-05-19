EVENT: Rules of Origin

When:
29th June 2022 - 10:00 - 11:15
Where:
Online
Cost:
Free
In this webinar we will explain the rules and their implications, how they are applied, what you need to do to prove the origin of your products and how customs special procedures may save you thousands by avoiding duty.
The webinar will specifically focus on the following areas;
- What is origin and why is it important in international trade
- What are the key rules of origin in the UK: EU trade deal
- The main principles around bilateral cumulation, when do they apply
- Proving origin: supplier declarations and importer’s knowledge
- Use of customs and trade procedures to support effective trade and zero tariffs
- Commercial implications for businesses, challenges and opportunities