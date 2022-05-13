EVENT: North Wales Dinner

The West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce is delighted to invite you to our North Wales Dinner on Friday 20th May, Headline Sponsored by the Ministry of Defence and the Reserve Forces' & Cadets' Association For Wales.

Taking place at the stunning new Hilton Garden Inn Snowdonia nestled in the mountains and forests of North Wales, guests are set to enjoy an evening of fine dining and entertainment with business people from across the region in attendance.

Meal and Entertainment

Guests will enjoy a delicious three-course meal:

Starter:

Ham Hock Ballotine, seasonal spiced fruit purée, baby mixed leaf

Goats Cheese Mousse, mixed pickle beetroot, micro herbs (v)

Main:

Roast Leg of Welsh Lamb, homemade mint jelly

Gnocchi with Nant Mor Wild Mushroom gratin (v)

Dessert:

Lemon Curd Tart

After supporting a number of Chamber events, the superb DJ Gary Carr is back by popular demand and will be our compere for the evening. We will also be running a raffle raising money for the amazing local charity St David’s Hospice (more information below) before playing songs to fill the dance floor into the early hours.

Further Details

Dress Code: Lounge suit and Cocktail dresses

Parking: Free on-site parking available

Raising Money for St David’s Hospice

A raffle will be taking place on the evening to raise vital funds for St David’s Hospice who offer care to adult patients across Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey. If you or your company would like to donate a prize for the raffle, please contact Helen Pullin.

St David’s Hospice is a charity, delivering specialist care to adult patients with advanced illnesses or those in need of end-of-life care and their families.

This year it will cost over £6 million to run with none of these costs passed to the patients, their families or carers, this care is free to all.