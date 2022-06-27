Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

EVENT: HR Essentials Workshop

B - Original Content Events HR & People
SHARE
,

When:

21st July 2022

Where:

Cardiff

Cost:

Free

Register

HR & Employment Law are crucial for any business to be aware of. Getting things wrong or ‘not knowing what you don’t know’ is not a defence.

HR and Employment Law is crucial for any business to be aware of. Getting things wrong or ‘not knowing what you don’t know’ is not a defence in an Employment Tribunal.

The aim of this Seminar is to provide a broad and practical overview of HR and Employment Law issues which any business owner or manager needs to be aware of.

This Seminar will cover the following:

  • Employment Status and types of contracts
  • Employment Law – discrimination, tribunals
  • Recruitment
  • Contractual Terms
  • Absence from Work (Sickness/Holidays)
  • Managing performance, disciplinary and grievance
  • Statutory Leave & Family policies
  • End of Employment
HR and People

 