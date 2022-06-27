EVENT: HR Essentials Workshop

When:
21st July 2022
Where:
Cardiff
Cost:
Free
HR and Employment Law is crucial for any business to be aware of. Getting things wrong or ‘not knowing what you don’t know’ is not a defence in an Employment Tribunal.
The aim of this Seminar is to provide a broad and practical overview of HR and Employment Law issues which any business owner or manager needs to be aware of.
This Seminar will cover the following:
- Employment Status and types of contracts
- Employment Law – discrimination, tribunals
- Recruitment
- Contractual Terms
- Absence from Work (Sickness/Holidays)
- Managing performance, disciplinary and grievance
- Statutory Leave & Family policies
- End of Employment