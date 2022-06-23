EVENT: CCR Challenge Fund – A Problem Shared: Community of Practice Event

A collaborative learning network for public and third sector bodies with an interest in challenge-led innovation

We (Cardiff Capital Region Challenge Fund) are delighted to be launching our Community of Practice. If you have a societal challenge that cannot be solved, then our Community of Practice is a great place to start your journey in solving that problem.

The event will bring together professionals from the public and third sectors across the South East Wales region with one purpose in mind – to exchange ideas and in the process, learn from each other.

Why join this event?

To communicate and collaborate with people from across the Cardiff Capital Region

To share ideas and best practice with colleagues in other Local Authorities, through structured and unstructured networking sessions

To find out more about the Challenge Fund and how we can help you make connections with critical partners

Who are we?

The Cardiff Capital Region Challenge Fund aims to build local wealth and stimulate economic growth through challenge-led innovation. We support public sector bodies in the region to identify societal problems they can’t solve, to develop and run challenges, and to connect with organisations who can provide innovative solutions to those challenges.

Find out more about us from our website.