The Business Growth Awards South Wales will be held on Friday 6th March 2020 at The Vale Hotel, Cardiff. The awards evening is a black tie event with an arrival drinks reception, a 3 course dinner, and entertainment. We will be supporting Welsh Foundation Beautiful Hero and raising funds on the night.
The Business Growth Awards are about Recognising, Celebrating and Inspiring Business Excellence
The Nights Awards:
New on the Scene
Health, Beauty & Wellness
Family Friendly Business
Innovation
Environmental Responsibility
Customer Service Excellence
Employee of the Year
Rising Star
Visionary Leadership
Food, Drink & Hospitality
Home, Garden & Lifestyle
Business Service Excellence
Brand Impact
Welsh in Business
People Development
Economic Contribution
Entrepreneur of the Year
Business of the Year
Events Running Order
18.30-19.40 – Arrival, Red Carpet Photos and Drinks Reception
19.40-19.50 – Enter the Awards and take your Seats
19.50 – Welcome
23.00 – Awards End
23.00-1.00 – Celebration Disco
Cost:£80.00 – £95.00 + Booking fee (see below)
WHEN:6th March 2020 – 6:30pm
WHERE:Pontyclun – The Vale Resort
