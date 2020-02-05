Description

The Business Growth Awards South Wales will be held on Friday 6th March 2020 at The Vale Hotel, Cardiff. The awards evening is a black tie event with an arrival drinks reception, a 3 course dinner, and entertainment. We will be supporting Welsh Foundation Beautiful Hero and raising funds on the night.

The Business Growth Awards are about Recognising, Celebrating and Inspiring Business Excellence

The Nights Awards:

New on the Scene

Health, Beauty & Wellness

Family Friendly Business

Innovation

Environmental Responsibility

Customer Service Excellence

Employee of the Year

Rising Star

Visionary Leadership

Food, Drink & Hospitality

Home, Garden & Lifestyle

Business Service Excellence

Brand Impact

Welsh in Business

People Development

Economic Contribution

Entrepreneur of the Year

Business of the Year

Events Running Order

18.30-19.40 – Arrival, Red Carpet Photos and Drinks Reception

19.40-19.50 – Enter the Awards and take your Seats

19.50 – Welcome

23.00 – Awards End

23.00-1.00 – Celebration Disco

Cost:£80.00 – £95.00 + Booking fee (see below)

WHEN:6th March 2020 – 6:30pm

WHERE:Pontyclun – The Vale Resort

