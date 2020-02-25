Description

Looking to increase sales, improve productivity and retain your best people?

Explore the 3 most important questions everyone in your business needs to ask and discover the only answer everyone really needs to know.

Agenda:

9.30 – Arrival, refreshments and networking

10am – Opening (Mary Pope) – BBF

10.05am – Chris Rosser – South Wales Chamber of Commerce

10.10am – ION Leadership Ice-Breaker Activity (Kim Talbot)

10.20am – ION Leadership Overview (Kim Talbot)

10.40am – ‘Why?’ activity and group discussion (Kim Talbot)

11.40am – Why? Activity summing up (Kim Talbot)

11.50am – Event close (Suzanne Parry Jones)

12noon – Refreshments and networking

12.30pm – Event Close

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:5th March 2020 – 09:30 – 12:30

WHERE:Bridgend – Best Western Heronston Hotel

SOURCE:southwaleschamber.co.uk