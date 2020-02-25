Description
Looking to increase sales, improve productivity and retain your best people?
Explore the 3 most important questions everyone in your business needs to ask and discover the only answer everyone really needs to know.
Agenda:
9.30 – Arrival, refreshments and networking
10am – Opening (Mary Pope) – BBF
10.05am – Chris Rosser – South Wales Chamber of Commerce
10.10am – ION Leadership Ice-Breaker Activity (Kim Talbot)
10.20am – ION Leadership Overview (Kim Talbot)
10.40am – ‘Why?’ activity and group discussion (Kim Talbot)
11.40am – Why? Activity summing up (Kim Talbot)
11.50am – Event close (Suzanne Parry Jones)
12noon – Refreshments and networking
12.30pm – Event Close
Cost:Free
Book Here
WHEN:5th March 2020 – 09:30 – 12:30
WHERE:Bridgend – Best Western Heronston Hotel
SOURCE:southwaleschamber.co.uk