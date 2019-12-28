Description

Business is all about meeting the right people, at the right time, and in the right place. Our events enable you to do just that…and more.

Each of the keynote speaker events held every year provide members with the opportunity to develop better and more relevant business relationships to positively impact your organisation.

More over, by gathering the most influential people at the forefront of their profession from across the worlds of industry, politics, and sport to share their insights, enable members to be inspired, learn something new, and take away at least one key message that will help them improve the way they run their businesses.

Dr. Andy Palmer – President and CEO of Aston Martin Legonda

Dr Andy Palmer, CMG, has been an Executive Director of the Group (as President and Group Chief Executive Officer) since October 2014 and is the architect of the “Second Century” midterm growth plan currently being executed by the Company. He is a British-born chartered engineer, chartered manager and businessman with 40 years of experience in the automotive industry, after starting his professional career as a 16-year-old apprentice at Automotive Products Limited (UK).

Prior to joining Aston Martin Lagonda, Dr. Palmer held the position of Co-Chief Operating Officer & Chief Planning Officer at Nissan Motor Co. (Japan) and was a member of the Nissan Executive Committee. Dr. Palmer graduated from Warwick University (where he is now an Industrial Professor) with a Master’s Degree (MSc) in Product Engineering in 1990, an ADP from London Business School in 2002 and acquired a Doctorate (PhD) in Engineering Management from Cranfield University in 2004. He also holds an Honorary Doctorate (& Professorship) from Coventry University. Between Nissan and Automotive Products, Palmer was Chief Engineer for Transmissions at Austin Rover Group.

Dr. Palmer was named a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) in the 2014 New Year’s Honours List, in recognition of services to the British automotive industry. He was also named a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering in 2017. He serves as an Honorary Group Captain with the RAF and holds various academic positions at universities. He is a Non-Executive Director of Ashok Leyland. In 2012, Dr. Palmer was recognised by Auto Express as the most senior Briton in the global automotive industry and again in 2018 as the most influential person in the automotive industry over the past 30 years.

Cost:Lecture – Free – Lecture & Dinner – £40 (members only)

Book Here

WHEN:18th May 2020 – 18:00

WHERE:Cardiff – Hilton Hotel

SOURCE:cardiffbusinessclub.org