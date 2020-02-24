Description

Come to M-SParc between 5-9pm, for late night working!

If you’re tired of working alone, trying to get things done and getting distracted around the house, or need somewhere quieter to work for a few hours, why not come to Late Night Working Club?

You can also speak to Enterprise Hub staff while you’re here, to see how the Hub can help your business.

There’s no need to book a ticket, you can just show up, but it would help us know how much tea and coffee to make available!

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:18th March 2020 – 17:00 – 21:00

WHERE:Gaerwen – M-SParc

SOURCE:hwbmenter.cymru