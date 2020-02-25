Description

Our very first International Women’s Day conference. Enjoy a panel discussion with leading women from the area and the chance to network

The South Wales Argus is excited to be hosting our very first International Women’s Day conference right in the heart of the city.

We are staging this event thanks to our sponsors: NatWest, Gwent Police and University of South Wales.

We’ve got an inspirational panel of leading women from the area and our business editor Jo Barnes will lead a discussion with them as the main part of the evening.

Our panel includes: Pam Kelly, chief constable of Gwent; Blanche Sainsbury, of Bluestone; Emma Saysell, chief executive of St David’s Hospice Care, Mica Moore, former Olympian and Dame Rosemary Butler, former presiding officer of the National Assembly.

Caroline Thompson, of Alacrity, will be our compere for the event and motivational speaker Andrea Callanan will hold a short workshop for those present.

Every attendee will receive a special SWA goody bag – with the first 100 to sign up to this free event receiving something extra special.

There a drinks reception at the start of the evening and the chance to network after the formal proceedings.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:12th March 2020 – 6:00pm – 8:30pm

WHERE:Newport – University of South Wales Newport City Campus

SOURCE:eventbrite.com