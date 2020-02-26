Description
The Redkite Solicitors popular employment law & HR update now comes to Swansea!
The update will be an ideal opportunity to brush up on topical issues from the world of employment law and HR, whilst meeting like-minded people from businesses across Swansea and the surrounding regions.
To make this event even more enticing Redkite are kindly supplying complimentary breakfast roll for all of our attendees!
.*** UPDATE *** Now includes an update on coronavirus. So, If you are an employer concerned about any staff who may have the virus, what your obligations are and what options you have available to you, please do come along.
Hot topics being covered in this update include:
- Minimum Wage
- April 2020 changes: The Good Work Plan – agency workers, holiday pay and statement of terms
- Brexit and free movement of people
- Stress and the Menopause
- IR35 taxation changes
Followed by a useful Question and Answer session.
Agenda:
0900 – Arrival, breakfast rolls and networking
0930 – Presentation
11:15 – Q&A
11:30 – Further networking
12:00 – Close
Cost:Free
Book Here
WHEN:25th March 2020 – 09:00 – 12:00
WHERE:Swansea – Sodexo
SOURCE:southwaleschamber.co.uk