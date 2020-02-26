Description

The Redkite Solicitors popular employment law & HR update now comes to Swansea!

The update will be an ideal opportunity to brush up on topical issues from the world of employment law and HR, whilst meeting like-minded people from businesses across Swansea and the surrounding regions.

To make this event even more enticing Redkite are kindly supplying complimentary breakfast roll for all of our attendees!

.*** UPDATE *** Now includes an update on coronavirus. So, If you are an employer concerned about any staff who may have the virus, what your obligations are and what options you have available to you, please do come along.

Hot topics being covered in this update include:

Minimum Wage

April 2020 changes: The Good Work Plan – agency workers, holiday pay and statement of terms

Brexit and free movement of people

Stress and the Menopause

IR35 taxation changes

Followed by a useful Question and Answer session.

Agenda:

0900 – Arrival, breakfast rolls and networking

0930 – Presentation

11:15 – Q&A

11:30 – Further networking

12:00 – Close

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:25th March 2020 – 09:00 – 12:00

WHERE:Swansea – Sodexo

SOURCE:southwaleschamber.co.uk