Final Call for Carmarthenshire Business Awards Nominations

Carmarthenshire businesses are being reminded to get their entries in for high-profile local awards before entries close in a few days’ time.

The nominations deadline for the Carmarthenshire Business Awards is Friday May 17 2024.

Businesses and individuals are invited to submit entries for free, across 15 categories. The winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony in Parc y Scarlets on July 12.

Founder of the awards and director of Grapevine Event Management Liz Brookes said:

“We are delighted with the response we have received and the calibre of organisations which have entered so far. This is the final call to get the recognition you and your business deserves.”

Chair of judges Rupert Moon said:

“There are some fantastic businesses in Carmarthenshire and these awards offer a chance to really shout about the work being produced in this area. I would encourage everyone to enter as they are a great opportunity to recognise excellence in areas such as innovation, sustainability, business growth and export success.”

The Carmarthenshire Business Awards, organised by Grapevine Event Management, is being supported by headline sponsors Castell Howell Ltd.

Martin Jones, Director, Castell Howell said:

“I feel it’s essential to support local businesses who are key to ensuring the continued success of Carmarthenshire. The Carmarthenshire Business Awards give businesses the opportunity for true recognition of their efforts, and the ability to meet and share experiences with their peers. I would encourage all businesses to apply for these awards.”

The awards are also being sponsored and supported by Swansea Building Society, Dunbia, Azets, JCP Solicitors, JG HR Solutions Ltd, Business News Wales and Stills.

Entries into the Carmarthenshire Business Awards will close on May 17 2024. For more information visit https://carmsbusinessawards.com/