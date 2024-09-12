Views will Help Shape Regional Transport Plan

Over 800 views have been submitted to help shape the future of transport in South West Wales.

Residents and businesses throughout Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea were invited to give feedback as part of a consultation on a case for change for a regional transport plan.

Run by the Corporate Joint Committee (CJC) for South West Wales, questions in the consultation sought people's views on the region's bus and rail network as well as its walking and cycling routes.

Other questions focused on accessibility, environmental considerations and whether the current transport network suitably meets the needs of businesses.

All feedback received will now help develop a regional transport plan that will also be subject to consultation in future.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader and Chairman of the Corporate Joint Committee for South West Wales, said:

“We know the transport network across South West Wales has to improve for the benefit of residents and businesses, and to keep pace with the scale of investment that's ongoing. “This is why a regional transport plan is being developed to help better meet people's needs, while also taking into account key considerations like accessibility, affordability and climate change.”

Cllr Darren Price, Carmarthenshire Council Leader and Chairman of the CJC's transport sub-committee , said:

“Transport is something that affects each and every one of us, which is why the case for change for the regional transport plan was made available for public feedback. “We'd like to thank all residents and businesses who took part in the recent consultation, and more opportunities for people to have their say will be made available in future once a draft plan is developed in more detail.”

The Corporate Joint Committee for South West Wales is made up of the Leaders of Carmarthenshire Council, Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire Council and Swansea Council, as well as senior representatives of the Brecon Beacons and Pembrokeshire National Park Authorities.

Feeding into the committee, sub-committees have also been set up for themes including transport.