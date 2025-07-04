Redkite Solicitors Strengthens Leadership in Contentious Trust and Probate with ACTAPS Appointment

Redkite Solicitors has announced that Alexia Thomas, Partner and Head of Will, Trust and Estate Disputes, has been awarded full membership to the Association of Contentious Trust and Probate Specialists (ACTAPS) — the UK’s leading professional body for lawyers specialising in disputed wills, inheritance, and probate matters.

ACTAPS membership is reserved for legal professionals who demonstrate exceptional expertise and experience in this complex area of law. The firm said that Alexia’s appointment is a testament to her technical excellence, strategic insight, and unwavering commitment to guiding clients through emotionally sensitive disputes with clarity and compassion.

By joining ACTAPS, Alexia becomes part of an elite network of specialists dedicated to upholding the highest standards in trust and estate dispute resolution. Her appointment not only marks a significant personal achievement but also enhances the strength and depth of Redkite’s Will, Trust and Estate Disputes team, the firm said.

Alexia now joins fellow Associate Solicitor Andrew Kelly, who has held full ACTAPS membership for over 13 years. Together, they make Redkite Solicitors the only firm in Wales with multiple ACTAPS-accredited specialists.

Neil Walker, CEO of Redkite Solicitors, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled at Alexia’s appointment as a full member of ACTAPS. Her membership of such a prestigious association is thoroughly deserved and recognises the outstanding work she delivers in this field. Alongside Andrew, Alexia’s appointment means Redkite’s Will, Trust and Estate Dispute Team now has the highest number of full ACTAPS members in Wales — an extraordinary achievement and one we are incredibly proud of.”

Alexia Thomas added: