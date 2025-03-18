Redkite Law Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments

Redkite Law has announced two strategic appointments.

Richard King has been appointed as Non-executive Chairman of the Executive Board whilst Mark Beardmore has been appointed as consultant working with the Commercial teams.

The firm said that Richard comes with a breadth of experience from both inside and outside of the legal sector.

Richard said:

“This is an exciting time to be joining the Redkite team as the business begins the next stage of what has already been an impressive growth story.”

Mark Beardmore has been appointed as a consultant to lead a project to review Redkite’s commercial offering and develop a commercial services proposition and strategic plan to help the team achieve their ambitious growth plans and vision for the future.

Mark said:

“It has been a pleasure getting to know the Redkite leadership team as we have scoped this project. I have been hugely impressed by the ambition and culture of the firm and I am very much looking forward to working with the team over the coming months.”

The firm has grown in both numbers and reach over recent years, expanding along the M4 corridor in Wales and throughout Gloucestershire and Herefordshire. It now has 11 offices in Wales and six in the South West.

Neil Walker, CEO, Redkite Law, said: