Applications Open for 17th Annual South Wales Business Awards

Applications are now open for The South Wales Business Awards 2025.

The awards ceremony will be held on Friday, September 26 at the Hilton Hotel in Cardiff. Television and radio presenter, Sara Edwards, is set to return as host.

Two new categories have been introduced for 2025.

This year's categories include:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Start-up of the Year

Retail & Tourism Business of the Year

Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Business Services Business of the Year

Technological & Innovative Business of the Year

Employer of the Year

Green Business of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Financial Services Business of the Year

South Wales Business of the Year 2025 (Drawn from winners of each category)

Wesley Skene, Founder of the South Wales Business Awards, said:

“Since 2008, it's been clear that Wales is a truly special country. Year after year, we witness phenomenal Welsh businesses succeed and evolve. It’s a testament to the unique and resilient spirit of Welsh entrepreneurs, who consistently overcome global economic challenges.”

The South Wales Business Awards are sponsored by The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (Feature Sponsor) and Swansea Building Society (Event Sponsor).

The deadline for applications is Friday, August 29th, 2025, with nominations announced on Monday, September 1st, 2025. Full details and a downloadable application pack are available here.