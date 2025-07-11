FSB South Wales Small Business Conference 2025 in Partnership with Business News Wales Announced

FSB Wales (Federation of Small Businesses) has confirmed that its annual South Wales Small Business Conference will take place on Wednesday September 3 at the Swansea.com stadium.

The conference, which has become a cornerstone in the business calendar, will feature an exceptional lineup of speakers focusing on small business growth. The all-day event, which has been a sell-out over the past few years, will again this year provide powerful, practical guidance for small businesses attending.

Sponsored by Welsh Government, the Ministry of Defence and Swansea Bay City Deal, the conference is this year free to attend and is aimed at smaller businesses from across the sectors.

Hosted by Gemma Casey, Editor of Business News Wales, FSB Wales’s media partner for this event, the conference will feature sessions on a number of important subjects.

Specific areas covered include helping owners and managers get the fundamentals of their businesses right, ensuring a positive customer experience, maximising the effectiveness of business websites, considering how AI can help win business, and unlocking sales potential. There will also be a panel discussion with a range of entrepreneurs who have successfully grown their businesses.

With dedicated trade and business support stands and networking time built into the programme, this event provides a key opportunity for small businesses to connect with peers, explore business partnerships, and access essential support services.

Lunch will be provided, with refreshments throughout the day.

Rob Basini, Development Manager for FSB in South Wales, said:

‘We are absolutely thrilled to have finalised this year's conference, with such a brilliant lineup of speakers. Over the past few years, we've had positive feedback on our conferences and we are sure that this year’s event will again provide benefit to businesses attending. “I strongly recommend that people book quickly – already spaces are being snapped up. We're indebted to our event partners – Welsh Government, Swansea Bay City Deal, the Ministry of Defence and Business News Wales – whose support means that the Conference this year is free. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to this must-attend event.”

With spaces filling fast, don't miss this chance to learn, network, and inspire your business. Book your space here: https://events.fsb.org.uk/en/8d2bI2X7/fsb-south-wales-small-business-conference-2025-3aJ8P2cID/overview