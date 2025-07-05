How We’re Empowering Women and Revitalising Swansea’s Business Scene

In a post-pandemic world where connection and confidence have become more important than ever, I knew something had to change in how we support women in business.

Together with my co-founder and fellow certified mindset coach, Crystal Jukes, we created She Thrives Collective — and it’s become so much more than just a networking group. It’s a movement with purpose, heart, and vision.

Crystal and I launched She Thrives in Swansea after just an hour of meeting in person. Yes — one hour was all it took for us to realise we were completely aligned in our mission. We were tired of the same old networking formats — rigid, often purely transactional, and honestly, often intimidating to so many. We believed women deserved more. I’ve always known that women thrive in spaces where they feel truly seen, heard, and supported. That’s exactly what we set out to build.

And we’ve done just that.

Our monthly events at the Lighthouse in Swansea are filled with high energy, meaningful connection, and real transformation. Each event blends practical business development with deep personal growth — a balance that we believe is essential. We bring in powerful guest speakers, run mindset-focused workshops, and create an atmosphere of authentic, collaborative support that’s hard to find in traditional business settings.

We know that business success isn’t just about strategy — it’s about self-belief. Our events are designed to build both. I’ve watched women leave feeling not just more informed, but more confident, more visible, and more deeply connected to themselves and others. That’s what makes She Thrives Collective different.

I truly believe Swansea is a city full of untapped potential — especially among women. Having only moved to the city 18 months ago, I’ve already met so many women here with brilliant ideas, incredible talent, and an unshakable drive to create something meaningful. But what many of them lack isn’t ambition — it’s the right environment. The right space. The right people around them and of course, the right energy.

That’s what She Thrives is here to provide.

We’re creating a space where women can show up as their whole selves — no ego, no pressure to perform, just genuine encouragement and empowerment. When women feel safe, supported, and inspired, something magical happens. They start backing themselves. They start dreaming bigger. They start building — not just businesses, but belief in who they are and what they’re capable of.

I believe people have been waiting for this. And watching it take shape, watching women step into their power and bring their visions to life — it’s the most rewarding part of this journey.

The ripple effects have been incredible. Local women tell us they feel more empowered, more inspired, and more willing to go after bold goals. We’ve seen collaborations bloom, new

businesses launched, and amazing personal transformations take root — all from the connections forged in our community.

And we’re just getting started.

In June, we launched our Cardiff chapter, expanding our reach across South Wales. But our vision stretches far beyond local borders. We’re currently building a digital membership platform and planning immersive retreat experiences — all designed to take our mission global.

Because connection shouldn’t be limited by geography. We want women everywhere to access this kind of support and know that they’re part of something bigger.

At its core, this collective is about so much more than business. We celebrate vulnerability as much as victory, and collaboration over competition. In a world that often pits women against each other, that alone feels like a revolution.

Thriving isn’t a solo journey. It’s something we do together. That’s the real power of community.

And if there’s one thing I’ve learned since starting She Thrives, it’s this: when women come together with purpose and passion, the results are not only powerful — they’re unstoppable.